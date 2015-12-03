Tesla's revenue more than doubles, helped by record deliveries
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
Dec 3 Pieno Zvaigzdes AB :
* Peter Elam Hakansson decreased its stake in company to 8.30 pct from 13.42 pct Source text for Eikon: [ID: nVSE65yV]
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.