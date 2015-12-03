Dec 3 11 Bit Studios SA :

* The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approves prospectus for listing of company's series A, B, C, D, and E shares on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Plans to list 1 million series A shares, 494,200 series B shares, 376,561 series C shares, 40,938 series D shares and 305,500 series E shares

