Tesla's revenue more than doubles, helped by record deliveries
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
Dec 3 11 Bit Studios SA :
* The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approves prospectus for listing of company's series A, B, C, D, and E shares on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* Plans to list 1 million series A shares, 494,200 series B shares, 376,561 series C shares, 40,938 series D shares and 305,500 series E shares
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.