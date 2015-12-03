Fitbit's quarterly revenue slumps 40.8 pct
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.
Dec 3 JD Sports Fashion Plc :
* Report that relatively strong trading has continued
* Expects that headline profit before tax, exceptional items for current financial year is likely to exceed current market expectations of 125 mln stg by 10 mln
* Uniqlo to double its european presence to 100 stores in three years - Nikkei