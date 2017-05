Dec 3 Indata Software SA :

* Tender offer worth over 10 million zlotys ($2.5 million) for Oracle system maintenance submitted by its unit has been chosen as preferred one by Tauron Obsluga Klienta Sp. z o.o.

