BRIEF-CyrusOne reports Q1 revenue $149.3 million
* Q1 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million
Dec 3 Capelli SA :
* H1 operating income 1.3 million euros ($1.42 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated net income group share 0.4 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 30.2 million euros versus 22.9 million euros year ago
* Sees FY operating income of about 10 pct of revenue
* Confirms its objective of achieving revenue of 100 million euros 15 months' time with high profitability Source text: bit.ly/1PAiZwV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 3 American International Group Inc, one of the largest U.S. insurers, reported higher first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, helped by investment returns and cost cuts.