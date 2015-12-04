Dec 4 Mainstay Medical International PLC :

* Announces additional results from the ReActiv8-A Clinical Trial, an international, multi-centre, prospective, single arm trial to gather data for a submission for CE Marking for ReActiv8

* Says the additional results are consistent with those released on August 31 and continue to show clinically important, statistically significant and lasting improvement in pain, disability and quality of life in this clinically challenging population

