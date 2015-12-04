Dec 4 Ica Gruppen says * ICA Gruppen presents its strategic priorities for 2016. The aim is to continue to develop, improve and grow our business. Compared with 2015, three new priorities have been added and three have been removed

* Strengthen non food offering, leveraging hemtex a new priority for 2016

* Drive efficiency throughout the value chain, with focus on store operations and digitalisation a new priority for 2016

* Improve IT development through closer business integration and new ways of working a new priority for 2016