BRIEF-Contura Energy files for IPO of up to $100 mln of common stock - SEC Filing
* Contura Energy Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC Filing
Dec 4 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Received indicative bids for company's assets outside Aker Brygge
* Arctic Securities and Union Corporate and the lawfirm Thommessen mandated to assist in a potential sales process for some of company's properties
* Processes are expected to be concluded during Q1 2016
* Global Indemnity Limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results