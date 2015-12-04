Dec 4 Naspers Ltd :

* Pleased to announce that it has successfully priced placing, raising gross proceeds of $2.5 bln

* Total of 18.2 mln new Naspers N ordinary shares were successfully placed with qualifying institutional investors at a price of ZAR 1,975 per share

* Placing shares being issued represent approximately 4.3 pct of Naspers's issued N ordinary share capital prior to capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)