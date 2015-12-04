US STOCKS-Wall Street flat; fear barometer falls to 1993 low
* Indexes end: Dow +0.03 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to close)
Dec 4 Naspers Ltd :
* Pleased to announce that it has successfully priced placing, raising gross proceeds of $2.5 bln
* Total of 18.2 mln new Naspers N ordinary shares were successfully placed with qualifying institutional investors at a price of ZAR 1,975 per share
* Placing shares being issued represent approximately 4.3 pct of Naspers's issued N ordinary share capital prior to capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Indexes end: Dow +0.03 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to close)
* One liberty properties sells vacant property for $9.1 million and a $6.5 million gain