BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.71
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical and business update
Dec 4 C-RAD AB :
* China approves C-RAD's Cyrpa laser positioning products for use in radiation therapy
* Says total market for laser systems with advanced imaging in China is around 100 systems a year, and C-RAD is aiming to achieve a 30 pct market share in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical and business update
* Accelerate Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock