US STOCKS-Wall Street flat; fear barometer falls to 1993 low
* Indexes end: Dow +0.03 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to close)
Dec 4 Compagnie Marocaine SA :
* Says, on Dec. 3, RLC acquired 157,651 shares representing 70.38 pct of company shareholding at 18.30 euros ($19.91)per share
* Jacques Vitalis resigns as Chairman and chief executive
* Emil Veldboer becomes chairman
* Helene Bussieres becomes chief executive
* RLC intends to launch a simplified public tender offer at 18.30 euros per share
* RLC does not intend to delist Compagnie Marocaine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Indexes end: Dow +0.03 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to close)
* One liberty properties sells vacant property for $9.1 million and a $6.5 million gain