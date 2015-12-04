Dec 4 Compagnie Marocaine SA :

* Says, on Dec. 3, RLC acquired 157,651 shares representing 70.38 pct of company shareholding at 18.30 euros ($19.91)per share

* Jacques Vitalis resigns as Chairman and chief executive

* Emil Veldboer becomes chairman

* Helene Bussieres becomes chief executive

* RLC intends to launch a simplified public tender offer at 18.30 euros per share

* RLC does not intend to delist Compagnie Marocaine