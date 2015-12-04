Dec 4 Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Acquires building rights from NCC Boende in Limham

* Total property value at completion amounts to about 500 million Swedish crowns ($58.78 million)

* Signs agreement for sale of all tenancy rights to be developed on the properties

* First move-in is expected to take place in 2018  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5066 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)