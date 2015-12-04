BRIEF-Fogo de Chao announced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock
* Fogo de Chão, Inc. announces launch of proposed secondary offering of common stock
Dec 4 Triceps.pl SA :
* Says November revenue about 649,855 zlotys ($164,088.22) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9604 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fogo de Chão, Inc. announces launch of proposed secondary offering of common stock
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - under terms of agreement, diplomat is paying WRB $24.5 million cash and $4.5 million of diplomat common stock