BRIEF-Sykes enterprises Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54
* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 earnings per share about $0.21 to $0.24
Dec 4 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :
* Says Vententio Limited decreases stake in company to 2.97 percent from 8.45 percent, reaching 2,948,339 shares
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Heritage Global Inc reports 2017 first quarter operating results