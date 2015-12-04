Dec 4 Gino Rossi SA :

* Lowers 2015 EBITDA guidance to range of between 20 million zlotys ($5.1 million) and 22 million zlotys from 27 million zlotys expected previously

* Lowers FY 2015 revenue forecast, sees FY revenue in range between 274 million zlotys and 278 million zlotys instead of 290 million zlotys previously forecasted

* Forecast lowered after analysis of level of monthly sales and margins in Oct. and Nov. 2015 and revision of Dec. 2015 expectations

* The change of forecast was mainly due to increased share of sales in promotional prices compared to the values projected in the budget

