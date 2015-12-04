Dec 4 Redefine Properties Ltd :

* Redefine strikes a 1.3 billion rand deal with Delta for strategic disposal of 15 government-tenanted properties

* Consideration will be settled in full by Delta through issue of 162 million shares

* Portfolio acquired comprises 13 commercial buildings and two parkades, leased to government tenants in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Kwazulu-Natal

* Will be entitled to Delta share distributions from effective date of transaction, which will be later of 1 March 2016