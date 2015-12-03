BRIEF-CyrusOne reports Q1 revenue $149.3 million
* Q1 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million
Dec 3 Delta Property Fund Ltd :
* Advised that Delta has entered into an agreement with Redefine for acquisition of 15 property letting enterprises together with their related immovable properties
* Aggregate net purchase consideration for acquisition is R1.26 bln
* Acquisition provides an opportunity to further enhance Delta's presence in aforementioned jurisdictions
* Acquisition is yield accretive at 13.27 pct based on actual income and excludes any existing vacancies in properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million
May 3 American International Group Inc, one of the largest U.S. insurers, reported higher first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, helped by investment returns and cost cuts.