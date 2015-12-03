Dec 3 Nireus Aquaculture SA :

* Says Mr Aristidis Belles' stake on Nireus decreases from 21.01 percent to 5.18 percent

* Says Mr Nikolaos Chaviaras' stake on Nireus decreases from 6.34 percent to 1.56 percent

* Says Linnaeus Capital Partners' stake on Nireus decreases from 23.61 percent to 5.81 percent Source text: bit.ly/1NrMkDh

