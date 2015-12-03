Fitbit's quarterly revenue slumps 40.8 pct
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.
Dec 3 Nireus Aquaculture SA :
* Says Mr Aristidis Belles' stake on Nireus decreases from 21.01 percent to 5.18 percent
* Says Mr Nikolaos Chaviaras' stake on Nireus decreases from 6.34 percent to 1.56 percent
* Says Linnaeus Capital Partners' stake on Nireus decreases from 23.61 percent to 5.81 percent Source text: bit.ly/1NrMkDh
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.
* Uniqlo to double its european presence to 100 stores in three years - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: