BRIEF-CyrusOne reports Q1 revenue $149.3 million
* Q1 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million
Dec 3 Abn Amro Group NV :
* ABN Amro IPO over-allotment option fully exercised
* Following the exercise of the over-allotment option, the offering comprises 216.2 million depositary receipts (DRs)representing 23 pct of the shares
* Leads to total proceeds from the IPO (including over-allotment DRs) of 3.8 billion euros
* Following the full exercise of the over-allotment option, NLFI will hold 77 pct of the shares Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million
May 3 American International Group Inc, one of the largest U.S. insurers, reported higher first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, helped by investment returns and cost cuts.