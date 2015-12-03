BRIEF-Argo Group International Holdings Q1 earnings per share $1.19
* Argo Group reports 2017 first quarter net income of $36.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share
Dec 3 Quest For Growth NV :
* Net asset value was 12.86 euro ($14.02) per share on 30 November 2015
* Net asset value was 9.53 euro per share on 31 December 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1lZGkvB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Square Inc, the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its network.