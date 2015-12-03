Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Dec 3 Txcell SA :
* Signs strategic agreement with Masthercell to manufacture its cell therapy products in Europe
* Partnership has been signed for 5 years Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 3 In a possible breakthrough for U.S. Republicans' chaotic effort to roll back Obamacare, three moderate lawmakers emerged from a White House meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday and said a revised bill might pass. But pitfalls still lay ahead.