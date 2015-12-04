BRIEF-Contura Energy files for IPO of up to $100 mln of common stock - SEC Filing
* Contura Energy Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC Filing
Dec 4 IG Group Holdings Plc :
* Anounces appointment of Peter Hetherington as chief executive officer
* Hetherington assumed role of interim CEO at AGM in October, following retirement of Tim Howkins
* Hetherington was previously chief operating officer and has been a member of IG board since 2002
* Global Indemnity Limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results