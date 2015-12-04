Dec 4 IG Group Holdings Plc :

* Anounces appointment of Peter Hetherington as chief executive officer

* Hetherington assumed role of interim CEO at AGM in October, following retirement of Tim Howkins

* Hetherington was previously chief operating officer and has been a member of IG board since 2002