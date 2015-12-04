BRIEF-Convergys Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items
Dec 4 EC2 SA :
* Signs deal for provision of programming and IT consulting services to a client until Dec. 31, 2016
* Says the estimated maximum value of deal is 3.2 million zlotys ($50,361) gross Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9713 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Model n announces second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results