BRIEF-Contura Energy files for IPO of up to $100 mln of common stock - SEC Filing
* Contura Energy Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC Filing
Dec 4 Sixt Leasing AG :
* Vinzenz Pflanz to become new Chief Sales Officer effective as at Jan. 15, 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Contura Energy Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC Filing
* Global Indemnity Limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results