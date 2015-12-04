BRIEF-Model N Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.25
* Model n announces second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
Dec 4 Stillfront Group AB :
* Says the company's offering was over-subscribed multiple times
* Says price in the offering was 39 Swedish crowns ($4.58) per share, implying a fully diluted pre-money market capitalization of 123 million crowns
* Says will receive gross proceeds of 75 million crowns through the issue of new shares as a part of the offering
* As result of the offering, about 800 new investors have been allocated shares in Stillfront
* Trading on Nasdaq First North commences on Dec. 8
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S