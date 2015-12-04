BRIEF-Convergys Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items
Dec 4 Trainers' House Oyj :
* Says new shares will be registered in Finnish Trade Register contrast to an earlier notification about until Dec. 18, 2015
* Trading in new shares on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd exchange will commence about until Dec. 21, 2015
* Model n announces second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results