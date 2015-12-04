Dec 4 Larq SA :

* Its unit, Synergic Sp. z o.o., receives from a media house order for delivery of advertising services worth 5.2 million zlotys ($50,400) net

* On behalf of media house, Synergic will provide outdoor advertising to a client from banking sector in period from April to Nov. 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9685 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)