BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.71
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical and business update
Dec 4 Finansinspektionen:
* Says Swedbank Robur Fonder AB bought 3,098,344 shares in Camurus AB corresponding to 8.31 pct of shares
* Before the transaction, Swedbank Robur Fonder held no shares in Camurus
* Accelerate Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock