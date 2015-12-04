Dec 4 Sable Metals And Minerals Ltd

* Unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the six months ended 31 August 2015

* Group made a net loss of R4.0 million (Aug 2014: R6.9 million) for six months ended 31 August 2015

* Currently raising capital in order to continue its exploration programme and to cover all general and administration costs.

* Is still in exploration phase and does not generate cash from its activities

