Dec 4 Associated British Foods Plc :

* Good underlying trading achieved by our businesses last year has continued into new financial year which has started well - Chairman

* Investment in expansion opportunities will continue across group, we expect greater stability in sugar profit ahead of EU quota removal in 2017 -Chairman

* "Continue to expect currency pressures to lead to a modest decline in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings for group for FY" - Chairman