BRIEF-Fogo de Chao announced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock
* Fogo de Chão, Inc. announces launch of proposed secondary offering of common stock
Dec 4 Selected Textile Industries Association SA :
* Says approves shares repurchase up to 10 percent of its capital
* Says maximum purchase price to be 3.00 euro ($3.27) per share and minimum 0.10 euro per share
* Says shares repurchase program will be implemented during the upcoming 24 months Source text: bit.ly/1N0DoaX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - under terms of agreement, diplomat is paying WRB $24.5 million cash and $4.5 million of diplomat common stock