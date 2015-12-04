Dec 4 Selected Textile Industries Association SA :

* Says approves shares repurchase up to 10 percent of its capital

* Says maximum purchase price to be 3.00 euro ($3.27) per share and minimum 0.10 euro per share

* Says shares repurchase program will be implemented during the upcoming 24 months Source text: bit.ly/1N0DoaX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)