BRIEF-Pennantpark Investment reports qtrly net asset value per share $9.09
* Pennantpark Investment Corporation announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Dec 4 BUPA Insurance Ltd
* BUPA granted undertaking specific parameter (USP) for Solvency II implementation
* PRA has granted BUPA Group and Bupa Insurance Ltd approval to replace standard premium risk parameters by parameters specific to group and firm respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pennantpark Investment Corporation announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Gladstone investment corporation announces common stock offering