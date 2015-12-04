BRIEF-Amber Road Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 4 ASM Group SA :
* Says regulator approves appendix to prospectus related to admission of company's A,B and C series shares to trading on regulated market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) Source text for Eikon:
* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 earnings per share about $0.21 to $0.24