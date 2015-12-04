BRIEF-Sykes enterprises Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54
* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 earnings per share about $0.21 to $0.24
Dec 4 Entertainment One Ltd :
* Pricing of 285 million stg senior secured notes
* Has priced its offering of 285 million stg in aggregate principal amount of 6.875 pct senior secured notes due december 2022
* Also anticipates replacing its existing credit facilities with a new five year 100 million stg revolving credit facility, maturing in December 2020
* Net proceeds from offering are proposed to be used to repay company's existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Heritage Global Inc reports 2017 first quarter operating results