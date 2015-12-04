BRIEF-Meet Group Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 4 Teo LT AB :
* Informs that reorganization of companies belonging to TEO group, UAB Hostex and UAB Hosting by merging them into UAB Baltic Data Center (BDC) is completed Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hemisphere Media Group announces first quarter 2017 financial results and affirms full-year guidance