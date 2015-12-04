Dec 4 Milestone Medical Inc :

* Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approves its prospectus prepared for listing of shares on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Plans public offering of up to 3,200,000 new shares and introduction of up to 25,200,000 shares on the WSE's main market

* The offering agent is Vestor Dom Maklerski SA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)