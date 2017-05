Dec 4 Sfakianakis SA :

* Says shareholder Mirada-Efstratia Sfakianaki's stake in the company decreases from 49.39 percent to 32.93 percent

* Says shareholder Aikaterini Sfakianaki-Platia's stake in the company decreases from 49.39 percent to 16.46 percent Source text: bit.ly/1TptTDP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)