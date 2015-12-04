Dec 4 Pani Teresa Medica SA :

* Anna Sobkowiak, company's chairman of the management board, sells her entire about 81.39 percent stake (1,960,000 shares) in company under tender offer at 13.4 zloty ($3.4) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9617 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)