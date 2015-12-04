Dec 4 Iz Hayvancilik Tarim Ve Gida Sanayi Ticaret AS :

* Secures 999,488 lira ($346,442.98) loan from Ziraat Bankasi for import of livestock

* Loan to have 7 years of maturity with 2-year grace period Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8850 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)