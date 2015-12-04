BRIEF-ServiceSource Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.02
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap gross margin of 26% to 29% & non-gaap gross margin of 32% to 35%
Dec 4 Prologue SA :
* H1 net loss group share 1.1 million euros ($1.19 million) versus loss of 0.3 million euros year ago
* H1 current operating loss 0.7 million euros versus profit of 0.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1TGZLV5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap gross margin of 26% to 29% & non-gaap gross margin of 32% to 35%
* Connecture reports financial results for first quarter 2017