Dec 7 Morphosys Ag
* Says mor202 produced encouraging response rates as single
agent and in first combination cohorts with immunomodulatory
drugs (imids).
* Says linically relevant dose regimens show encouraging
clinical efficacy combined with a very good safety profile
* Says mor202 is well tolerated and can be safely
administered as a 2-hour intravenous infusion with a very low
incidence of infusion-related reaction
* Says phase 1/2a trial is ongoing; dose escalation to 16
mg/kg mor202 combined with pomalidomide or lenalidomide plus
dexamethasone will continue
