Dec 7 Sberbank :

* 11-Month net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 202.4 billion roubles ($2.95 billion) versus 295.0 billion roubles year ago

* 11 -month net interest income under RAS came at 676.5 billion roubles, down by 14.7 pct versus year ago

* 11-Month total provision charges under RAS of 370.2 billion roubles versus 377.8 billion roubles year ago

* In November overdue loans increased by 0.1 p.p. to 3.4 pct of total loans Source text: bit.ly/1NQqhg1

