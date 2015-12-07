Dec 7 Stallergenes Greer PLC :
* Is proceeding with a recall of allergy immunotherapy products which were shipped from its
Antony (France) plant after August 13, 2015
* This product recall is conducted according to a risk management plan agreed with French
health authority
* French health authority has advised that treatment interruption resulting from product
recall is unlikely to present a risk for patient's health
* In other countries, appropriate course of action will be discussed and agreed upon with
each national health authority
