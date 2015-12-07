BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank and Trust says quarterly unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 bln pesos
* Unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 billion pesos for the first quarter 2017, up 6% compared
Dec 7 Rsa Insurance Group Plc
* Reg-Rsa insurance group plc rsa announces approval of its solvency ii internal model
* Welcomes this important milestone and looks forward to reporting its solvency ii numbers for first time at its 2015 full year results on 25 february 2016
* Expected that these numbers with associated disclosures will provide data that is supportive of, and consistent with rsa`s broader capital position and credit ratings
NAIROBI, May 12 Kenya borrowed $1 billion via a syndicated loan from commercial banks, $200 million more than anticipated, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday.