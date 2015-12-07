BRIEF-ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could increase stakes in some holdings
* Says acquisitions possible in broadcasting, digital entertainment, price comparison sites, online-dating
Dec 7 Sensys Gatso Group Ab
* Says wins order worth 14 MSEK for wehicle-mounted traffic system.
* The order will be delivered during the first half of 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* SFR hopes to return to post payment mobile subscriber growth in 2017 - CEO Further company coverage: