Dec 7 IDEX ASA :

* Funds managed by Woodford Investment Management LLP has given notice of exercise of 26.25 million warrants for shares in IDEX ASA, at 8.50 crowns per share

* Excercise of warrants indicates investment of 223 million Norwegian crowns (about $26 million) in the company

