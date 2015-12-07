BRIEF-NPC Resources says April FFB production 9,019.27 MT
* April FFB production in Malaysia 9,019.27 mt, crude palm oil production 4,236.94 mt, palm kernel production 1,008.54 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2r0XsY5) Further company coverage:
Dec 7 WeSC publ AB :
* Announces rights issue of about 21.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.58 million) in connection with acquisition of The Shirt Factory
* Subscription price in rights issue is 1.65 crowns per share
* Seven subscription rights entitle holder to subscribe for two new shares in WeSC
* Subscription period runs from and including Jan. 5 to and including Jan. 20, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5004 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
