Dec 7 Platzer Fastigheter Holding publ AB :

* Carried out its first green issue through Nya Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering AB (Nya SFF)

* SFF has issued 300 million Swedish crowns ($35.30 million), Platzer borrows whole amount to annual interest rate of 3-month Stibor plus 90 bps

* Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have maturity date of Nov. 20, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4990 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)