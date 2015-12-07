BRIEF-Corporation Bank to consider raising of capital
* Says to consider raising of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Platzer Fastigheter Holding publ AB :
* Carried out its first green issue through Nya Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering AB (Nya SFF)
* SFF has issued 300 million Swedish crowns ($35.30 million), Platzer borrows whole amount to annual interest rate of 3-month Stibor plus 90 bps
* Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have maturity date of Nov. 20, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4990 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider raising of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co reports 10.98 pct passive stake in Mulesoft Inc as of April 28 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pF4Tzz) Further company coverage: