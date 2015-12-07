BRIEF-Corporation Bank to consider raising of capital
* Says to consider raising of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Powercell Sweden AB :
* Initiates preliminary study in cooperation with Wallenstam, Midroc Automation and Vätgas Sverige
* Study regards the storage of hydrogen gas from excess electricity from wind and solar energy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider raising of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co reports 10.98 pct passive stake in Mulesoft Inc as of April 28 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pF4Tzz) Further company coverage: