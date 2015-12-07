BRIEF-Corporation Bank to consider raising of capital
* Says to consider raising of capital
Dec 7 Admiral Group Plc
* Confirms that level of capital add-on to be applied to Solvency II standard formula has been agreed with prudential regulation authority ('pra')
* Add-on is consistent with level calculated by Admiral and takes effect from 1 January 2016
* Further details on capital position and requirement will be provided with group's results for FY ending 31 Dec 2015 on 3 March
* Notes inevitable level of uncertainty as regime comes into effect; continues transition to partial internal model to calculate capital requirement that might impact co's capital requirements in future
* Continues its transition to using a partial internal model to calculate its capital requirement -an application in respect of which is currently expected to be made during 2017
* Accounting for an appropriate margin above group's capital requirement, admiral expects to hold a level of surplus capital as it enters Solvency II
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co reports 10.98 pct passive stake in Mulesoft Inc as of April 28 - SEC filing